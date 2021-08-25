Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,468 shares of company stock valued at $308,995 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.