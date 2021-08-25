Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $479.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

