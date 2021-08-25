Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 3,026.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $26,066.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $639,118. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

