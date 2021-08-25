Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 100,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 127.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.71% of Bandwidth worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of BAND opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.74, a PEG ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.