Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 33,126 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.18% of Credicorp worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 129,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,723,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

