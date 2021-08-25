Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 414,436 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

