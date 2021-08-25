Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after acquiring an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 146.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after buying an additional 88,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after buying an additional 288,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

