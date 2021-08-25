Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $4.14 on Major Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $60.03 million and $886,531.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00008686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,699.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.47 or 0.06590141 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.22 or 0.01331704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00363941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00639152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.90 or 0.00339418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00320915 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,489,412 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

