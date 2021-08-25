Head to Head Analysis: New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) versus Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.60%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk & Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -19.49% -19.05% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Age Metals and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.69 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.32

New Age Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

