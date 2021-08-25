Head to Head Comparison: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) versus Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kosmos Energy and Diamondback Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Diamondback Energy 0 3 22 0 2.88

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.34, indicating a potential upside of 89.58%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus price target of $100.26, indicating a potential upside of 33.88%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.04 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -3.58 Diamondback Energy $2.81 billion 4.82 -$4.52 billion $3.04 24.63

Kosmos Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diamondback Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamondback Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57% Diamondback Energy -30.34% 9.49% 5.17%

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment involves in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

