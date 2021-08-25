Head-To-Head Review: Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) & Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics -11,080.58% -67.46% -57.90%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.28%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Landos Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -5.46 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 222.71 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -7.02

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Landos Biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

