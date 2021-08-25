Head to Head Survey: Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) & SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies 2.16% 9.13% 5.04%

This table compares Iota Communications and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 24.97 -$56.78 million N/A N/A SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.99 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Iota Communications and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

