Head to Head Survey: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for POET Technologies and DSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

DSP Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.08%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -130.01% -93.32% DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and DSP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 62.91 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -15.90 DSP Group $114.48 million 3.79 -$6.79 million $0.19 93.32

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DSP Group beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

