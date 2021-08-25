Head-To-Head Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) versus H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.59 billion 1.29 $583.79 million $3.94 6.46 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for H&R Block and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 3 1 0 2.25 Rover Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Rover Group has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.05%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than H&R Block.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of H&R Block shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 19.08% -970.26% 22.06% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H&R Block beats Rover Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides DIY tax services and products, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing; and software online, as well as through third-party retail stores. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

