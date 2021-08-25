Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 329,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

