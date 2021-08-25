Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Buyback 3,000,000 Shares

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 151,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. Heartland Express has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

