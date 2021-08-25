Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after purchasing an additional 975,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after buying an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

