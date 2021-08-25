HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76.

Get HEICO alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.