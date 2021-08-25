HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.94. 2,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,286. HEICO has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Get HEICO alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.