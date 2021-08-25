Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.30.
Helios Towers Company Profile
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.