Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

