Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $96,721.04 and approximately $26.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

