Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on September 30th

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of HDIV stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £163.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.83.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.