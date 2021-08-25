Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on September 30th

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HDIV stock opened at GBX 86.20 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £163.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.83.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

