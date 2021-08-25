Henderson Investment Limited (HDVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HDVTY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Henderson Investment has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in department store operations and management. The company was founded by Shau Kee Lee on September 12, 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

