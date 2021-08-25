Henderson Investment Limited (HDVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
OTCMKTS:HDVTY opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Henderson Investment has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.
About Henderson Investment
