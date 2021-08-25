Henderson Investment Limited (HDVTY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on September 21st

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of HDVTY stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Henderson Investment has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Henderson Investment alerts:

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in department store operations and management. The company was founded by Shau Kee Lee on September 12, 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.