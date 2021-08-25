Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

