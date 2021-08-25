Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $87.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 241.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

