Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,874.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,874 ($24.48) and last traded at GBX 1,864 ($24.35), with a volume of 34901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,816 ($23.73).

HILS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,602.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.