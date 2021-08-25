Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $424.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.20 million and the lowest is $420.90 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilltop by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 697,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

