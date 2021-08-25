Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF remained flat at $$13.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.