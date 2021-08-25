Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post sales of $129.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.35 million and the lowest is $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $514.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HEP stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.