Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Trading Up 2.2%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)’s share price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 91,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 156,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.