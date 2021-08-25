Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lowered Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.30. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

