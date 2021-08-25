HOQU (HQX) Achieves Market Cap of $602,156.95

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $602,156.95 and $2.29 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00785953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00101682 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars.

