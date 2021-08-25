Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 2.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.15 and last traded at $98.15. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 123,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

