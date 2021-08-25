Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 876.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 942.60 ($12.32) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 880.56. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 37.63. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 535.20 ($6.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 964 ($12.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

