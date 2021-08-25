Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.