Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

Shares of HTHT opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

