Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $395.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.67 million and the highest is $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $316.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 871,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,655. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

