Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

