Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

HBM traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.55. 429,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,001. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.18.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

