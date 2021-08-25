Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,470.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

