IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $393,202. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 19,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,275. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

