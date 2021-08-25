IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 881 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

LQD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 687,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,221,782. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

