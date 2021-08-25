IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 912 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,368. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

