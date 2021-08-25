iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) Insider Lucas (Luke) Elliott Acquires 7,555,553 Shares

iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) insider Lucas (Luke) Elliott bought 7,555,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,511,110.60 ($1,079,364.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About iCar Asia

iCar Asia Limited develops, owns, and operates internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com, Otospirit.com, and carmudi.co.id brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

