ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $195.23. The stock had a trading volume of 122,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.61. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICU Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

