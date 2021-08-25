iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%.

IMBI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

IMBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

