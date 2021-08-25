Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 98,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -108.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.