IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,461 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 107,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 88,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 156,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,943. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

