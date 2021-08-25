IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 3,477 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock remained flat at $$53.81 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,967,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,165,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

